March 23 (Reuters) - Stelmet SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RESOLVED TO PARTIALLY HALT ACTIVITIES

* PRODUCTION IN ALL FACILITIES WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM APRIL 1 TILL MIDDLE OF APRIL

* STAFF TO USE VACATION ALLOWANCE FROM MARCH 25 TILL END OF MONTH WITH GRADUAL LIMITING OF PRODUCTION