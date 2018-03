March 16 (Reuters) - Stemline Therapeutics Inc:

* STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ON MARCH 16, 2018, CO LAUNCHED AN AT--MARKET OFFERING OF UP TO $50 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK​ Source text (bit.ly/2HHHaYN) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)