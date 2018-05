BRIEF-Stemmer Imaging 9-mth Adj. EBITDA Up 35 Pct At EUR 8.25 Mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Stemmer Imaging AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STEMMER IMAGING AG PUBLISHES PROVISIONAL NINE-MONTH FIGURES FOR 2017/2018: INCREASING GROWTH MOMENTUM IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED FROM EUR 64.4 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016/2017 TO EUR 74.5 MILLION

* ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS (EBITDA) UP 35.0 PERCENT IN PERIOD FROM 1ST JULY 2017 TO 31ST MARCH 2018

* IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, ACHIEVED EBITDA OF EUR 8.25 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)