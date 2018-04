BRIEF-Stemmer Imaging H1 Consolidated EBIT Increased To EUR 3.7 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Stemmer Imaging AG:

* REVENUE CLIMBED BY 12.6 PERCENT TO EUR 47.37 MILLION AFTER EUR 42.07 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016/2017

* H1 NET INCOME OF EUR 2.53 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 1.70 MILLION

* H1 CONSOLIDATED EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 3.66 MILLION AFTER EUR 2.53 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 GROSS PROFIT UP BY 17.7 PER CENT TO EUR 17.38 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 14.77 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* INCOMING ORDERS UP BY EUR 7.62 MILLION OR 16.8 PERCENT TO A TOTAL OF EUR 52.88 MILLION IN H1 2017/2018

* BOARD EXPECTS REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 97 AND 100 MILLION AND A DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA MARGIN IN 2017/2018