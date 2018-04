April 9 (Reuters) - Stemmer Imaging AG:

* YEAR FORECAST

* SEES THAT EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2017/2018 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

* AT EUR 47.4 MILLION, REVENUES FOR H1 WERE 12.6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN YEAR-AGO (H1 2016/2017: EUR 42.1 MILLION)

* POSSIBLE TO GENERATE 2018 REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 97 TO EUR 100 MILLION WITH A DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA MARGIN