BRIEF-Stena Line Announces 950 Planned Job Redundancies In Sweden

March 16 (Reuters) -

* STENA LINE - ANNOUNCES 950 PLANNED JOB REDUNDANCIES IN SWEDEN

* STENA LINE - THE PLANNED JOB REDUNDANCIES CONCERN POSITIONS ONBOARD AND OFFSHORE, ON NINE SWEDISH FLAGGED VESSELS, AS WELL AS POSITIONS IN THE TWO SISTER COMPANIES STENA LINE TRAVEL GROUP AND RETAIL & FOOD SERVICES.

* STENA LINE - IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING ITS OVERALL OPERATIONS IN ALL REGIONS DUE TO THE SHARP DECLINE IN TRAVEL BOOKINGS

* STENA LINE - DOES NOT RULE OUT THAT THERE WILL BE FURTHER REDUCTIONS OR SERIES OF CHANGES TO ITS TIMETABLES AND/OR THE ROUTE NETWORK

* STENA LINE - DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY SEVERAL COUNTRIES, STENA LINE HAS SEEN A DRASTIC DECLINE IN TRAVEL BOOKINGS Source text: cisn.co/2TRBm82 Further company coverage: Stena Line (Gdansk Newsroom)