June 29 (Reuters) - STENDORREN FASTIGHETER AB:

* NEW LEASE AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 10 YEARS FROM 2019 WITH ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE AT ABOUT SEK 5.65 MILLION

* EXTENDS STRATEGIC LEASE WITH MEDIVIR AB IN HUDDINGE Source text: bit.ly/2u0BV09 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)