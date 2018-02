Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter Ab:

* FY RENTAL INCOME SEK 453 MILLION VERSUS SEK 440 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCT-DEC RENTAL INCOME SEK ‍​ 116 MILLION VERSUS SEK 123 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.24 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* OCT-DEC PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK ‍​ 39 MILLION VERSUS SEK 36 MILLION YEAR AGO