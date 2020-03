BRIEF-Stenocare Signs Agreement With Panaxia

March 11 (Reuters) - StenoCare A/S:

* STENOCARE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEW PROMINENT SUPPLIER, PANAXIA AND ANNOUNCES IMMINENT PRODUCT APPROVAL APPLICATION FILING

* COMPANIES ARE AIMING FOR PRODUCT APPROVAL FOR THC OIL, MIXED CBD+THC OIL AND A CBD OIL.

* COMPANY HAS SIGNED A NEW AGREEMENT TO SOURCE MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS FOR DENMARK AND COMPANY’S INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WITH MARKET LEADING ISRAELI COMPANY PANAXIA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ISRAEL LTD

* PARTNERSHIP IS INTENDED TO EXTEND TO STENOCARE'S INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WHICH ARE BEING EVALUATED AND PREPARED.