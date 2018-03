March 26 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd:

* STENPROP LTD - HAS ACQUIRED A FULLY-LET INDUSTRIAL ESTATE IN HUDDERSFIELD FOR £5.8 MILLION

* STENPROP LTD - PURCHASE FROM A PRIVATE INVESTOR REFLECTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 7.4%.

* STENPROP LTD - IS SEEKING A FURTHER £100 MILLION OF MULTI-LET INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITIES IN UK OVER COURSE OF 2018. Further company coverage: