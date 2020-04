BRIEF-Stenprop Says Entire Workforce Ramains Fully Engaged

April 21 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd:

* STENPROP LIMITED - COVID-19 SECOND UPDATE

* STENPROP - BY 15 APRIL, GOT 73% OF RENT INVOICED & DUE FOR AGGREGATE OF QUARTER STARTING 25 MARCH AND MONTH COMMENCING 1 APRIL 2020

* STENPROP - TO DATE, NOT MADE ANY REDUNDANCIES OR PUT ANY STAFF ON FURLOUGH AND ENTIRE WORKFORCE REMAINS PRODUCTIVE AND FULLY ENGAGED

* STENPROP - WHILE DURATION OF CRISIS REMAINS UNCERTAIN, ITS FINANCIAL IMPACT UPON BUSINESS REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT