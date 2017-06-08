FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd:

* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61​)

* As at 31 march 2017, including assets held for sale, company's real estate portfolio comprised an interest in 54 properties valued at EUR 848.1 million

* FY headline earnings were EUR 33.1 million (2016: eur26.7 million) equating to a diluted headline EPS of 11.68 cents (2016: 9.56 cents)

* Expects to maintain current pay-out ratio, expects to deliver FY dividend for year ending 31 March 2018 of not less than 9.00 cents per share​

* Expects diluted adjusted EPRA EPS for year ending 31 March 2018 will remain at a similar level to current year earnings of 10.28 cents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.