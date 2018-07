BRIEF-Stenprop Sells Seven Swiss Properties

July 19 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd:

* STENPROP LIMITED - DISPOSAL OF SEVEN SWISS PROPERTIES

* STENPROP LTD - THREE SUBSIDIARIES OF STENPROP ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS FOR DISPOSAL OF FIVE ADDITIONAL SWISS PROPERTIES ASSET SALES TO PURCHASER

* STENPROP LTD - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR THESE DISPOSALS IS CHF76.35 MILLION (£58.73 MILLION) ( “CONSIDERATION”), TO BE SETTLED IN CASH

* STENPROP LTD - COMBINED TRANSACTIONS VALUE SEVEN PROPERTIES AT CHF103.65 MILLION (£79.73 MILLION) COMPARED WITH VALUATION AT 31 MARCH 2018 OF CHF103.23 MILLION