Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stentys Sa:

* STENTYS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ACQUIRE MINVASYS, FRENCH SPECIALIST IN INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, WITH A VIEW TO CREATING A BENCHMARK FRENCH GROUP IN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE MINVASYS

* OPERATION TO BE FINANCED VIA EUR 7 TO 9 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE TO WHICH BPIFRANCE WOULD CONTRIBUTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)