March 14 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* STENTYS ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS €11.8 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF MINVASYS

* OVERALL DEMAND TOTALING EUR 14.7 MILLION, 1.24 TIMES OFFERING

* FUNDS RAISED WILL BE USED TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGY OF CREATING A BENCHMARK FRENCH GROUP IN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)