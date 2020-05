May 15 (Reuters) - Stentys SA:

* GROUP HAD A CASH POSITION OF €6.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020 VERSUS €8.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* Q1 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 0.8 MILLION

* DURING Q1 2020, COMPANY LIQUIDATED ITS INVENTORIES