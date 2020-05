May 5 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 8.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY POSITIVE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF €751 K

* FY NET LOSS EUR 17.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS PRO FORMA EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR GO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE GROUP’S CASH POSITION STOOD AT €8.2 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)