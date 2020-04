April 1 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, STENTYS’ AVAILABLE CASH STOOD AT 6.1 MILLIONS OF EUROS

* COMMENCEMENT OF SAFEGUARD PROCEEDINGS

* IN THIS CONTEXT, THERE ARE NO PLANS TO RESUME THE LISTING OF STENTYS SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS

* ANNOUNCES THAT BY JUDGMENT OF 1 APRIL 2020, “LE TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BOBIGNY” HAS OPENED SAFEGUARD PROCEEDINGS AGAINST STENTYS FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)