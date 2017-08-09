FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports Q2 earnings of $0.04/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports Q2 earnings of $0.04/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd

* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue C$105.4 million versus C$19.2 million

* Step Energy Services Ltd- upon completion of 2017 capital program of $100 million step expects to have an operating fleet of 21 coiled tubing spreads

* Step Energy Services - upon completion of 2017 capital program step expects to have eight fracturing spreads representing about 225,000 horsepower

* Activity levels are expected to remain robust for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.