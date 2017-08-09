BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports Q2 earnings of $0.04/shr

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd

* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue C$105.4 million versus C$19.2 million

* Step Energy Services Ltd- upon completion of 2017 capital program of $100 million step expects to have an operating fleet of 21 coiled tubing spreads

* Step Energy Services - upon completion of 2017 capital program step expects to have eight fracturing spreads representing about 225,000 horsepower

* Activity levels are expected to remain robust for second half of 2017