BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports ‍Q3 EPS $0.46​
November 8, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports ‍Q3 EPS $0.46​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd

* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports record third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍consolidated revenue of $175.5 million compared to $58.2 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍SHR $0.46​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍step has expanded its 2017 capital program by $15 million, bringing revised capital program to $115 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍“bookings into 2018 are supportive of an active Q1 and we have visibility to activity extending into Q2 of 2018”​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍board has approved a 2018 capital program of $109 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - “‍continued increases in fracturing intensity have potential to extend undersupplied conditions through 2018”​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29, revenue view C$162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
