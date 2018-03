BRIEF-Step Energy Services Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.28

March 20 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $154.3 MILLION VERSUS $64.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.32, REVENUE VIEW C$159.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STEP ENERGY SERVICES -EXPECT REVENUE MIX IN CANADA IN Q1 WILL HAVE HIGHER COMPONENT OF STANDBY RELATED CHARGES, WHICH COULD IMPACT MARGIN PERFORMANCE​

* STEP ENERGY SERVICES - IN U.S., ANTICIPATE THAT COILED TUBING, NEWLY ACQUIRED FRACTURING ASSETS WILL EXPERIENCE STRONG DEMAND THROUGH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: