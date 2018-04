April 10 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* STEPAN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

* MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER