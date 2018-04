BRIEF-Stepan Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.37

April 24 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $499.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION POSITIVELY IMPACTED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.8 MILLION, OR $0.04 PER DILUTED SHARE, VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* “HEADWINDS IN OUR NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”

* FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MILLION AND $115 MILLION

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)