Feb 5 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* STÉPHANE THEURIAU, CO-MANAGER OF ALTAREA AND CHAIRMAN OF THE COGEDIM MANAGEMENT BOARD TO LEAVE ALTAREA COGEDIM GROUP

* STÉPHANE THEURIAU DEPARTURE WILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 5

* COGEDIM GENERAL MANAGER PHILIPPE JOSSÉ WILL TAKE OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COGEDIM MANAGEMENT BOARD