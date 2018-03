March 22 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS STAKE OF 7.8 PERCENT IN WYNN RESORTS AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 - SEC FILING

* STEPHEN WYNN SAYS ON MARCH 21, WFLP SOLD AGGREGATE OF 4.1 MILLION SHARES OF WYNN RESORTS COMMON STOCK AT $180/SHARE IN OPEN MARKET TRANSACTIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2pyoK67) Further company coverage: