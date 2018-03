March 19 (Reuters) - STEPPE GOLD LTD

* STEPPE GOLD LTD. ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* STEPPE GOLD SAYS UNITS WILL BE SOLD BY A SYNDICATE OF AGENTS CO-LED BY HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. AND PI FINANCIAL CORP​

* STEPPE - ‍FILED AN AMENDED AND RESTATED PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS REGARDING IPO OF UNITS OF COMPANY​

* STEPPE- ‍EACH UNIT SHALL BE COMPRISED OF ONE COMMON SHARE OF COMPANY AND ONE-HALF OF ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT​ Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)