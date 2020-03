March 10 (Reuters) - Stereotaxis Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* STEREOTAXIS - SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020

* 2020 FORECASTS INCLUDE CURRENTLY PREDICTED IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* AT DEC 31, 2019 CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $30.2 MILLION AND NO DEBT