BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 10:50 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* Stericycle says ‍on Oct 17, co entered into settlement with plaintiffs, counsel in a multidistrict litigation proceeding - SEC filing ​

* Stericycle Inc - litigation proceeding is ‍known as in Re: Stericycle, Inc., Steri-Safe contract litigation, case no. 1:13-CV-05795​

* Stericycle - ‍under terms of settlement, co will establish common fund of $295 million​

* Stericycle - common fund will be used for compensation to members of settlement class, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2zx9Dx2) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
