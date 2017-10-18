BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* Stericycle says ‍on Oct 17, co entered into settlement with plaintiffs, counsel in a multidistrict litigation proceeding - SEC filing ​

* Stericycle Inc - litigation proceeding is ‍known as in Re: Stericycle, Inc., Steri-Safe contract litigation, case no. 1:13-CV-05795​

* Stericycle - ‍under terms of settlement, co will establish common fund of $295 million​

* Stericycle - common fund will be used for compensation to members of settlement class, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2zx9Dx2) Further company coverage: