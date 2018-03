March 26 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* STERICYCLE INC - ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS - SEC FILING

* STERICYCLE - AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QUARTER ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2ukcB9J) Further company coverage: