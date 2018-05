BRIEF-Stericycle Inc Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.25

May 3 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* STERICYCLE, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 REVENUE $895 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $882.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 - $1.89

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MILLION - $3,640 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 - $4.85

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MILLION - $180 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $330 MILLION - $400 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MILLION - $560 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.55, REVENUE VIEW $3.56 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S