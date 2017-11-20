BRIEF-Stericycle Inc says entered into credit agreement

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc

* Stericycle Inc says entered into credit agreement dated as of november 17, 2017 among co, units, borrowers​ and other lenders - sec filing

* Stericycle - ‍credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility under which co may borrow and obtain letters of credit up to $1.2 billion

* Stericycle Inc - ‍credit agreement provides for term loan facility under which co obtained term loans in aggregate principal amount of $950 million​

* Stericycle Inc - ‍term loan facility and revolving credit facility will mature on november 17, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2izaqGQ) Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )