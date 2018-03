March 26 (Reuters) - STERIS Plc:

* STERIS PLC SAYS CO, STERIS CORPORATION HAVE ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, 2018 - SEC FILING

* STERIS PLC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES $1 BILLION IN FORM OF A REVOLVER FACILITY​

* STERIS PLC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON MARCH 23, 2023​

* STERIS PLC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2015​ Source text: [bit.ly/2G8Imbb] Further company coverage: