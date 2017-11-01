FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 8 minutes

BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Steris Plc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 Q2 revenue as reported was $634.2 million compared with $646.4 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $628.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris Plc - ‍expect to achieve our full year revenue and earnings targets for fiscal 2018, despite anticipated impact of recent hurricanes​

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 outlook reconfirmed​ Source text: (bit.ly/2h1TgEx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.