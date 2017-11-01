BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Steris Plc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 Q2 revenue as reported was $634.2 million compared with $646.4 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $628.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris Plc - ‍expect to achieve our full year revenue and earnings targets for fiscal 2018, despite anticipated impact of recent hurricanes​

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 outlook reconfirmed​