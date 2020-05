May 13 (Reuters) - Steris plc:

* STERIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44

* Q4 REVENUE $823 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $799.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2021 AT THIS TIME DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: