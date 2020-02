BRIEF-Steris Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.23

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Steris plc:

* STERIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.23

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.42 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.50 TO $5.65

* Q3 REVENUE $774.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $748.5 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45

* EXPECTS THAT CURRENCY MOVEMENTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT AS REPORTED REVENUE BY APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN FISCAL 2020

* FY 2020 ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE NOW ANTICIPATED TO BE AT HIGH-END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $5.50 - $5.65

* CAPITAL SPENDING IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $240 MILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $340 MILLION FOR FY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: