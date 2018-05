BRIEF-Steris Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.86

May 9 (Reuters) - STERIS plc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.63 TO $4.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22, REVENUE VIEW $704.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2019 CAPITAL SPENDING IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $190 MILLION

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STERIS - JOHN WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBER AT 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* FREE CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $340 MILLION

* STERIS - MOHSEN SOHI EXPECTED TO BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN

* STERIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS AS OF MAY 4 - SEC FILING