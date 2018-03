BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp To Acquire Advantage Funding Management Including $458 Mln Loan Portfolio And Origination Platform

March 6 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp:

* STERLING BANCORP TO ACQUIRE ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT CO., INC., INCLUDING $458 MILLION LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ORIGINATION PLATFORM

* STERLING BANCORP - DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES

* STERLING BANCORP - EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

* STERLING BANCORP - THE ACQUISITION WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY $6 MILLION IN OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2018

* STERLING BANCORP - THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: