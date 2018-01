Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sterling Bank Plc:

* ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF YEMI ADEOLA, MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO OF CO WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 31

* ABUBAKAR SULEIMAN APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018‍​ Source: bit.ly/2FqavGU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)