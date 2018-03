Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. AWARDED $18 MILLION UTAH DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PROJECT

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION - CO'S UNIT SELECTED BY UTAH DEPARTMENT. OF TRANSPORTATION TO WIDEN WESTBOUND SECTION OF I-80 FROM JEREMY RANCH TO SUMMIT PARK, UTAH