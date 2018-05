BRIEF-Sterling Construction Co Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.09

May 7 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $222.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $203.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO - HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BILLION, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017