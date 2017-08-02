FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Sterling Construction Company Q2 earnings per share $0.13
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sterling Construction Company Q2 earnings per share $0.13

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $246.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $231.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Construction Company Inc says continue to expect 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million

* Sterling Construction Company Inc sees fy net income attributable to sterling common stock holders to be between $9 million and $11 million

* Sterling Construction Company Inc says total backlog at june 30, 2017 of $923 million for heavy civil construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.