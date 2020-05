May 4 (Reuters) - Sterling Group Holdings Ltd:

* NOTES ONE OF GROUP’S MAJOR CUSTOMERS’ PARENT CO FILING FOR CHAPTER 11 PROTECTION IN FEDERAL BANKRUPTCY COURT IN U.S.

* FILING OF CHAPTER 11 PROTECTION BY MAJOR CUSTOMER’S PARENT CO MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPS OF GROUP

* IN COURSE OF ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION & BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP