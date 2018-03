March 26 (Reuters) - Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd :

* APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”

* SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MILLION RUPEES BE DEFERRED

* ‍CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC