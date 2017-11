Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd:

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - CO RECORDED QTRLY NET INCOME OF $1.7 MILLION OR $0.01 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE FOR CONTINUED OPERATIONS​