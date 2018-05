BRIEF-Sterling Resources Ltd. Provides Operations Update In Respect Of The Bretana Oil Field

May 16 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd:

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD. PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE BRETANA OIL FIELD

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - CO WILL COMMISSION OIL PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN BRETANA OIL FIELD, WITH FIRST PRODUCTION AS EARLY AS JUNE 2018

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - INTENDS TO SELL INITIAL 1,000 BBL/D PRODUCTION FROM BRETANA FIELD AT IQUITOS REFINERY

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - ANTICIPATES WELL IN BRETANA FIELD WILL BE OPENED TO ABOUT 2,250 BBL/D AFTER OCTOBER 2018