May 9 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd:

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - WISHES TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING SHARE AMOUNT TO A LEVEL MORE IN KEEPING WITH ITS INDUSTRY PEERS

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - EXACT CONSOLIDATION RATIO WILL BE DETERMINED BY BOARD

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD - PROPOSES TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO "PETROTAL CORP" TO REFLECT ITS CURRENT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES