BRIEF-Sterlite Power Buys 28.4 Pct Stake In Transmission Infrastructure Business

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sterlite Power :

* STERLITE POWER BUYS 28.4 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS TRANSMISSION INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FROM STANDARD CHARTERED PRIVATE EQUITY FOR 10.10 BILLION RUPEES Source text - Sterlite Power has acquired the 28.4% stake in its transmission infrastructure business from Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE). With this acquisition, Sterlite Power holds 100 % stake in the business. Sterlite Power had attracted an investment of INR 500 Cr in 2014 from SCPE which was the first private foreign investment in the Indian transmission sector. Over the last three years, Sterlite Power has grown its portfolio from three projects in India to fifteen projects across India and Brazil and now has a footprint in 26 states across two continents