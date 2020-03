March 16 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV:

* STERN AND HEDIN AUTOMOTIVE POSTPONE MERGER DISCUSSIONS DUE TO CORONA CRISIS

* MERGER PROCESS, WHICH WAS ALREADY AT AN ADVANCED STAGE, WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL IMPACT OF CORONA CRISIS HAS PASSED

* WE BELIEVE STERN IS IN A GOOD POSITION TO COPE WITH THIS CORONA CRISIS