BRIEF-Steven Madden Ltd Have Suspended Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 30 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd:

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - HAVE SUSPENDED OUR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - HAVE SUSPENDED STOCK REPURCHASES

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - HAVE DRAWN $30 MILLION FROM OUR CREDIT FACILITY

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - EFFECTIVE APR 1, WILL FURLOUGH A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - EMPLOYEES WITH MEDICAL BENEFITS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THOSE BENEFITS AT NO PERSONAL COST

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - EFFECTIVE APR 1, STEVE MADDEN AND EDWARD ROSENFELD WILL RECEIVE NO SALARY

* STEVEN MADDEN - EFFECTIVE APR 1, SALARIES OF PRESIDENT, CFO, COO, CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER WILL BE REDUCED BY 30%

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - EFFECTIVE APR 1, SALARIES OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES EARNING MORE THAN $100,000 PER YEAR WILL BE REDUCED BY GRADUATED AMOUNTS

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - EFFECTIVE APR 1, BOARD HAVE AGREED TO SUSPEND ALL OF THEIR CASH COMPENSATION

* STEVEN MADDEN LTD - HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY SCALED BACK NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, AND PLANNED INVENTORY RECEIPTS Source text: [ID:bit.ly/39uO1T1] Further company coverage: